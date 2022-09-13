2 vehicles stolen from UH Manoa campus over the weekend By KITV Web Staff Sep 13, 2022 Sep 13, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two vehicles have been stolen from the same area on the campus of the University of Hawaii – Manoa in as many days, according to the UH Manoa Department of Public Safety.According to UH DPS, someone stole a state-owned van from the driveway between Johnson Hall A and B, along Dole Street, sometime between Sunday and Monday morning.The stolen vehicle is a white 2004 Ford Econoline van with the license plate number B171. That was the second vehicle taken from that area, investigators said.On Saturday, Sept. 10, someone stole a car that a driver left running with the doors unlocked. That vehicle is a 2004 silver-blue Lexus ES330, with license plate NNN820.Investigators have not said if they believe that the two crimes are related in any way.Anyone who spots either vehicle or knows anything about these stolen vehicle cases is asked to call Honolulu Police CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Local Owner of 'FCKBLM' license plate sues City and County of Honolulu By KITV Web Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hawaii Honolulu Oahu Manoa Uh University Of Hawaii Stolen Car Vehicle Van Thief Hpd Police Crime More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Authorities identify suspect who attacked author Salman Rushdie at western New York event Updated Aug 12, 2022 Crime & Courts 5 arrested during undercover anti-theft operation in Hilo Updated Jun 10, 2022 Crime & Courts DA for Atlanta area granted special grand jury to probe Trump's election interference Jan 24, 2022 Local UPDATE | Loved ones remember pregnant woman stabbed to death on H-3 Freeway Updated Jul 27, 2022 Crime & Courts Home invasion suspect was scheduled to serve 20 years for a 2020 brutal carjacking Updated Jun 9, 2022 Crime & Courts Rare sex trafficking conviction for Oahu Updated Jul 20, 2022 Recommended for you