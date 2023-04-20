2 suspects accused of shooting at Big Island police officers arrested after manhunt | UPDATE

CAPTAIN COOK, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police have arrested two suspects who they say fired a gun at officers after a chaotic early-morning crime spree in Captain Cook.
The suspects, identified as 27-year-old Dylan Alcain and 35-year-old Leilani Parent, were arrested around 11:30 a.m. in the Volcano area in the Mauna Loa Estates. Details of the arrest have not yet been released.
Alcain and Parent are believed to have committed multiple burglaries in the area before being spotted by Kona patrol officers in a 2013 BMW. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver refused to pull over and a pursuit ensued.
During the pursuit, gunshots were fired from a rifle at three responding officers, with two officers' vehicles being struck by gunfire. Fortunately, no officers were injured, but the pursuit was eventually ended and the BMW fled south in the Ka‘ū direction.
Shortly after 5 a.m., Alcain and Parent are believed to have stolen a red 2017 Ford Explorer at gunpoint in the Kealakekua area, abandoning the BMW nearby. The stolen vehicle was last seen just after 5:10 a.m., heading uphill on Kaohe Road in Captain Cook.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
