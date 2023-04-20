 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 suspects accused of shooting at Big Island police officers arrested after manhunt | UPDATE

  • Updated
  • 0

CAPTAIN COOK, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police have arrested two suspects who they say fired a gun at officers after a chaotic early-morning crime spree in Captain Cook.

The suspects, identified as 27-year-old Dylan Alcain and 35-year-old Leilani Parent, were arrested around 11:30 a.m. in the Volcano area in the Mauna Loa Estates. Details of the arrest have not yet been released.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred