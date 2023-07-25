2 people arrested, fentanyl recovered following sting operation on Big Island

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Two Big Island residents are facing multiple drug charges after police intercepted a package in the mail that they say contained a large quantity of fentanyl.
Roxanne Schwery, 34, and Shannon Carreira, 51, were arrested on July 20 following a sting operation setup by Hawaii Island Police.
It all started after authorities were tipped off about a suspicious package at the United States Postal Service (USPS). Officers obtained a search warrant for the package and discovered that it contained four white taped clear plastic baggies. Inside the baggies investigators found three bundles of blue-colored pills. The pills were tested and determined to be 325 grams of fentanyl.
A bundle of white powder was also found and tested. It too was determined to be fentanyl, approximately 71 grams. Officers replaced the real drugs with fake fentanyl and allowed the package to be delivered to its original destination.
Investigators delivered the fake parcel to a private mailbox business in Pahoa and staked out the area. While watching the mailbox, officers saw a car pull up, driven by Carreira, with Schwery in the passenger seat. Police say Carreira got out, retrieved the package, and then drove off.
Officers followed the pair to a home on 14th Avenue in Keeau. Just before 9 p.m., officers executed a search warrant at the home. Inside, officers said they found another 160 grams of powder fentanyl, digital scales with suspected fentanyl residue, and various quantities of meth, heroin, and cocaine – both in rock and powder form.
Police also said they found various drug paraphernalia, including empty baggies, smoking pipes, and a drug ledger. They also found nearly $10,000 in money.
Following the search, both Carreira and Schwery were arrested. They are both facing charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and attempted possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Both Carreira and Schwery were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, where a motion was filed to hold the pair without bail. No word yet on if that motion was granted.