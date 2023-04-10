 Skip to main content
2 men arrested for alleged sex assault in Kalihi plead 'not guilty' in court

  • Updated
  • 0
Kalihi Sex Assault

City councilmember pushes for more police presence after shocking sex assault

 By 'A'ali'i Dukelow

Two men charged with sexually assaulting a woman on an abandoned bus in Kalihi pleaded not guilty in court, Monday morning.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two men charged with sexually assaulting a woman on an abandoned bus in Kalihi pleaded not guilty in court, Monday morning.

Jtery Stephen and Herfy Herwin are allegedly two of five total men who pulled a woman onto an abandoned school bus on Dillingham Boulevard and raped her.

