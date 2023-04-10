2 men arrested for alleged sex assault in Kalihi plead 'not guilty' in court

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
City councilmember pushes for more police presence after shocking sex assault
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two men charged with sexually assaulting a woman on an abandoned bus in Kalihi pleaded not guilty in court, Monday morning.
Jtery Stephen and Herfy Herwin are allegedly two of five total men who pulled a woman onto an abandoned school bus on Dillingham Boulevard and raped her.
Court documents show the 50-year-old woman was walking on Ka'a'ahi Street at 11:11 p.m., when one man pulled her into an abandoned school bus parked on Dillingham Boulevard. The victim says he and four more men raped her.
The victim was able to get away and call police for help at a nearby women's shelter.
Stephen is being held on $200,000 bail. Herwin has a $100,000 bail. Their trial is scheduled to start on June 12.
Honolulu City Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam has called for more police presence in urban Honolulu following the alleged assault.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.