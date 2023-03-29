2 men arrested, accused of sexually assaulting woman on abandoned bus in Kalihi

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR OAHU KAUAI AND NIIHAU THROUGH
THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers have the potential to bring periods of heavy rainfall
to all communities of Oahu, Kauai, and Niihau through this
afternoon. A few thunderstorms are also possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two men were arrested for sex crimes after police say they forced a woman onto an abandoned bus and assaulted her in Kalihi, late Monday night.
The alleged incident happened around 11 p.m. Monday. According to investigators, a 50-year-old woman was approached by one of the men and was forced onto an abandoned bus where the alleged assault took place.
The suspects were both arrested just after midnight in the 500 block of Dillingham Boulevard, according to Honolulu Police. Authorities did not say where the alleged assault took place.
The suspect have only been identified as a 41-year-old man and a 34-year-old man. KITV4 will release the suspects’ names as soon as charges are filed. It is unclear if the suspects will be charged with any additional crimes in connection with this incident.
No other details have been released. This case remains under investigation.
