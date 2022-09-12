 Skip to main content
2 Kauai men arrested for online child sex crimes during 'Operation Keiki Shield' sting

  • Updated
  • 0
Keiki Shield Arrests 9/12

From left: Eric Nakamoto and Nicholas Wehrly

 Courtesy: Kauai Police Department

LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Two men were arrested on Kauai accused of online child sex crimes, during Operation Keiki Shield, a sting operation aimed at protecting children from sexual predators on the internet.

Nicholas Wehrly, 34, of Eleele, and Eric Nakamoto, 29, of Hanamaulu, were arrested and charged over the weekend on complaints of first-degree electronic enticement of a child. Their bail was set at $20,000 each.

