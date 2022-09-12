2 Kauai men arrested for online child sex crimes during 'Operation Keiki Shield' sting

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES...
.A south swell may briefly push surf heights to advisory levels
along south facing shores through tonight.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Through 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Two men were arrested on Kauai accused of online child sex crimes, during Operation Keiki Shield, a sting operation aimed at protecting children from sexual predators on the internet.
Nicholas Wehrly, 34, of Eleele, and Eric Nakamoto, 29, of Hanamaulu, were arrested and charged over the weekend on complaints of first-degree electronic enticement of a child. Their bail was set at $20,000 each.
“The Hawai‘i Department of the Attorney General thanks the Kauai Police Department and the other law enforcement agencies taking part in Operation Keiki Shield for their leadership in keeping Kauai’s children safe from these online predators,” said First Deputy Attorney General Valerie Kato.
According to KPD, Operation Keiki Shield is an ongoing operation that looks to find, identify, and arrest online child predators. The operation also seeks to identify and rescue victims of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Multiple agencies both local and federal participated in the operation.
“Our Internet Crimes Against Children Unit will continue to work in concert with Hawai‘i’s police departments and prosecutors to hold these criminals to account for their illicit actions,” Kato said.
Since the first iteration of Operation Keiki Shield on Kauai in November 2019, five suspects have been arrested on Kauai, officials said.