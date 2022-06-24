2 arrested, products seized after search warrants executed at Honolulu Pinky's Hempire locations

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two people were arrested and products were seized at Pinky’s Hempire locations in Waikiki and Chinatown in Honolulu on Friday.
The search warrants served at both Pinky’s Hempire locations were part of a coordinated operation between the Hawaii Department of Public Safety (PSD) and the Department of Health (DOH).
Agents with PSD’s Narcotics Enforcement Division, Honolulu Police officers, and the Hawaii Sheriff’s Department executed the search warrants – one at 209 Kaiulani Avenue in Waikiki and one at 1013 Maunakea Street in Chinatown.
Two people were arrested during the operations. One person was charged with two counts of second-degree promoting a harmful drug and two counts of second-degree promoting a detrimental drug. The other person arrested was charged with one count of second-degree promoting a harmful drug.
Neither of the arrestees have been identified at this time. Both individuals have been released pending investigation.
“The Department of Public Safety Sheriffs and NED teamed up with the Department of Health to crack down on businesses that engage in alleged illegal activity,” said Jordan Lowe, PSD Deputy Director for Law Enforcement. “We want to make sure businesses fully understand the consequences they face when they knowingly disregard the law.”
The DOH Food and Drug Branch seized all remaining products at both stores, deeming them “to be a potential health hazard.” DOH officials said they received two reports of illness, but did not elaborate on the type of illness nor did they provide specifics on what materials they were searching for.
“We want to make clear that unlawful activity will not be tolerated,” said Lori Nagatoshi, DOH Food and Drug Branch Program Manager. “We thank our law enforcement partners who share our mission in protecting Hawaiʻi residents.”