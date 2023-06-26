 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...

.Reinforcing long-period south-southeast swell (170 degrees) will
peak tonight before slowly dropping below advisory levels late
Tuesday.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Surf 8 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

2 arrested in connection with deadly fentanyl overdoses at Waikiki's Outrigger Reef Hotel

  • Updated
  • 0
Outrigger Hotel

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two people have been arrested in connection with the deadly fentanyl overdose incident at the Outrigger Reef Hotel in Waikiki in early June.

According to the criminal complaint document, Avery Garrard and Keina Drageset were arrested on one count each of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute resulting in death.

Download PDF Outrigger Reef fentanyl OD arrests

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred