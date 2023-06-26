2 arrested in connection with deadly fentanyl overdoses at Waikiki's Outrigger Reef Hotel

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.Reinforcing long-period south-southeast swell (170 degrees) will
peak tonight before slowly dropping below advisory levels late
Tuesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
First responders were called to the Outrigger Reef Hotel on Sunday, June 4. When EMS arrived, one man was found dead at the scene. EMS also found two other men in critical condition and two women in serious condition. They were all treated and taken to the hospital. On June 5, a second patient died at the hospital.
The two deceased men were later identified as Steven Berengue and Joseph Iseke.
Investigators with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) spoke to the three surviving individuals who said they all met at a concert in Waikiki and later went back to the hotel to do drugs. They told the agents they were unaware the drugs they were doing had been laced with fentanyl.
A forensic investigation of one of the deceased man’s phone turned up a source for the drugs, including a text message exchange of the deal.
A copy of the arrest complaint is included at the bottom of this article.
On June 23, agents with the DEA and FBI served a search warrant at Drageset’s apartment in the 800 block of Kapiolani Boulevard. Inside, investigators said they found “multiple” baggies that contained suspected drugs on the kitchen table in plain view. Investigators also said they found approximately $100,000 in a safe.
Garrard and Drageset were arrested later on June 23 away from the apartment in a white Tesla. Inside the car, investigators say they found another baggy containing a whiter powdery substance.
During the course of the investigation, authorities say they suspect that between May 24 and June 23, Garrard and Drageset conspired with each other, and with other unknown individuals, to possess and sell 40 grams of fentanyl.
Investigators say the pair was also “part of the distribution chain” that led to the deaths of Berengue and Iseke.
Garrard and Drageset are scheduled to make their initial appearance in court on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. This case remains under investigation.