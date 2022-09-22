 Skip to main content
2 arrested for drive-by paintball shootings in Kailua-Kona, Big Island police say

Big Island paintball shootings

From left: Cyan Batha and Sailus Gamsey

 Courtesy: Hawaii Island Police Department

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Two Big Island men were arrested for alleged drive-by paintball shootings in the Kailua-Kona area.

Hawaii Island Police with Kona Patrol responded after receiving a call about the men driving around in a dark colored pickup, shooting paintballs at random people along Ali’i Drive in Kailua-Kona.

An error occurred