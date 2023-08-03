2 arrested for alleged kidnapping, robbery in Kahala

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) – Two people have been arrested for kidnapping and other charges related to an incident in the Kahala area in late July. A third suspect remains at large.
According to Honolulu Police (HPD) investigators, the victim was sitting in his car in the 700 block of Elepaio Street in the Kahala area on July 27 when he said two men and a woman approached.
The victim said the group asked him why he was there and asked if he was an undercover police officer or with the DEA. He said one of the men pulled a gun and made him get out of his car and he complied.
The victim told police one of the male suspects forced him into the trunk of his car while the other man and woman got into the car. The suspects then drove around for a undetermined amount of time before they dropped the victim off in the Kaimuki area and allegedly told him that they’d kill him if he went to the police. The suspects then took off with the victim’s car.
The victim went to HPD in person on Aug. 1 to report the crime. Then, on Aug. 2, officers spotted two of the suspects’ driving the victim’s car on Farrington Highway.
Officers arrested 29-year-old Jessica Houtz and 28-year-old Atapana Ulufale in connection with the crime. Houtz and Ulufale are each facing complaints of kidnapping, first-degree robbery, and second-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle. Houtz was also charged with two counts of criminal contempt of court.
The third suspect has not yet been identified or arrested. This case remains under investigation.