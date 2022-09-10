19-year-old woman sexually assaulted in dark public stairwell in Kalihi

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 315 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1203 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over leeward Oahu.
Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Waianae, Nanakuli, Makakilo, Waialua, Kapolei, Barbers Point,
Ewa Beach, Lualualei, Maili, Makaha, Makua Valley, Koolina,
Mokuleia, Campbell Industrial Park, Dillingham Field,
Kalaeloa Airport and Kaena State Park.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 315 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV4)- Honolulu Police are looking for two male suspects after a woman was sexually assaulted in the Kalihi area late Wednesday night.
Police say the 19-year-old woman was walking home along the 2300 block of Wilson Street when she was pulled into a public stairwell and was sexually assaulted by 'strong compulsion.' The victim did not know the suspects.
Neighbors in the area say they have been complaining of this unlit stairway for some time, with overgrown branches creating a darker space.
Witnesses to the incident or anyone with information are asked to call 9-1-1.