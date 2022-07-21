19-year-old turns himself in after attempted murder charge for shooting at Ala Wai Community Park | UPDATE

UPDATE 7:00PM: Honolulu Police reported that Tyler Lafaele Legatasia, who was wanted for Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, turned himself in at the Alapai Police Station on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.
ORIGINAL STORY
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police have identified a shooting suspect who allegedly opened fire on a group of people at Ala Wai Community Park, Monday night. Now they’re turning to the public to help locate him.
One person suffered injuries in the shooting, which happened just before 10:30 p.m. n the 2000 block of Kapiolani Boulevard.
On Thursday, Honolulu Police (HPD) identified the suspected shooter as 19-year-old Tyler Lafaele Legatasia.
According to police, the victim – only identified as a man in his 20s – and his friends were in the park when they got into an argument with Legatasia and another man. Police said Legatasia and the man left but returned later, at which time Legatasia allegedly pulled a gun and fired several rounds at the victim and his friends.
The victim sustained at least one gunshot wound to his lower body and was later taken to the hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition. None of the other friends were injured.
Legatasia and the other man ran to a vehicle that was being driven by a third, unknown suspect. Police said through their investigation they were able to identify Legatasia and the second suspect he was with. The second suspect, who police have not yet identified, was later arrested without incident.
Legatasia remains at large and is wanted by police on a complaint of attempted second-degree murder. Police warn that he may still be armed.
Legatasia is identified as a Samoan man with a thin build. He is 5'10" tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. HPD says he may be driving a blue 2013 Toyotas Corolla sedan with Hawaii license plate number RXD985.
Anyone with information about this incident, the location of Legatasia, or the identity of the driver of the getaway car is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous tips can be submitted online to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.
