19-year-old turns himself in after attempted murder charge for shooting at Ala Wai Community Park | UPDATE

Tyler Lafaele Legatasia

Tyler Lafaele Legatasia, 19, is wanted for attempted murder for a shooting at Ala Wai Community Park on Monday.

UPDATE 7:00PM: Honolulu Police reported that Tyler Lafaele Legatasia, who was wanted for Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, turned himself in at the Alapai Police Station on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.

Anyone with additional information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300, or send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

