19-year-old teen dies after shooting at Shima's Market in Waimanalo
By Sunshine Kuhia Smith
Apr 24, 2022
Updated 2 hrs ago

Honolulu Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday night in Waimanalo that left a 19-year-old man dead.

According to a witness, she saw the man outside of Shima's Market fall to the ground after hearing a gunshot.

The woman was sitting in her car at the time of the incident and reports she did not see anyone else in the area.

Upon arrival, Emergency Medical Services attempted to revive the victim but was unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner's office has not released the teen's identity.

Honolulu Police have opened a second-degree murder investigation.

No arrests have been made.