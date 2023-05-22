17-year-old boy shot dead at Makaha Beach-suspect has been identified

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 17-year-old boy was shot dead at Makaha Beach Park in Waianae early Sunday morning. HPD arrived to the scene at around 1 a.m. and that is when the teen was pronounced dead.
Honolulu Police identified the suspect Sunday night. He is a 16-year-old local boy.
Police told KITV4 the suspect left the scene with another man in a white vehicle. Then a short time later the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a car fire near the end of Waianae Valley road.
The investigation determined that the vehicle belongs to the suspect. The car has been recovered and Monday morning it is at the police station until investigators are granted a warrant to search the vehicle for evidence.
The suspect was located and arrested in Liliha on Sunday night. HPD has not released his name just yet but police say that the suspect and victim were arguing prior to the shooting.
The family continues to mourn. On Sunday we spoke with the father of the victim, Miguel Boswell Agoo Jr.
"Nobody deserves to get shot in Makaha no one deserves to get shot anywhere and be lying down and see their father look over there and see their daughter or son is dead" shares Agoo.
Many residents said crime on Oahu's west side is only going up.
"I didn't know crimes like this even happened on Oahu," said a visitor walking through Makaha Beach Sunday afternoon.
According to the Honolulu Police crime map, nearly 50 crimes were reported in the area within the last seven days.
"It seems like every time I've come over here there's been a shooting the day of or the day before. The impression I've had living in Hawaii over the years is less resources are getting allocated to this area," said Rick Rakin, Honolulu resident.
Agoo also called to Governor Green and the legislature to enforce stricter gun laws.
He said the amount of children who get their hands on guns is out of control.
His family does not wish to release his name at this time.