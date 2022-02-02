16-year-old in custody after an attempted robbery in Honolulu By KITV Web Staff Feb 2, 2022 Feb 2, 2022 Updated 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police is reporting that a 16-year-old boy is in custody after an alleged attempted robbery near S. Beretania and Keeaumoku on Wednesday morning. Witnesses reported seeing the teen forcefully try to take the property of a 60-year-old woman.Witnesses also said the woman was dragged for about 10 yards behind a getaway vehicle.Once on scene, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) treated the patient who suffered a possible head injury. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.The vehicle the teen fled in was stolen, police said.Police said they soon were able to identify, find, and arrest the teen. The stolen vehicle has not been found.Investigators did not say if they had identified or arrested the getaway driver.This incident is still under investigation. This story will be updated once more information is received. Crime & Courts HPD releases summary report from deadly 2020 shooting near Diamond Head By KITV Web Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Suspect Honolulu Police Law Medicine Emergency Medical Services Patient Victim Arrest Male More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts CrimeStoppers: Asking public's help regarding coin theft in Puna Dec 10, 2021 Video New police program cleans up homelessness and crime in parks Updated Nov 15, 2021 Crime & Courts Philippines-based church leader with Oahu ties indicted on sex trafficking charges Updated Nov 18, 2021 Video CrimeSpotter: 53 year old wanted for failure to appear for trial call Updated Nov 15, 2021 Crime & Courts HPD lists 27 new cases against officers in 2021 Legislative Disciplinary Report Updated Feb 1, 2022 Business Department of Labor investigation finds Honolulu business shortchanged employees Updated Jan 19, 2022 Recommended for you