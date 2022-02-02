 Skip to main content

16-year-old in custody after an attempted robbery in Honolulu

  • Updated
  • 0
Investigation
FILE

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police is reporting that a 16-year-old boy is in custody after an alleged attempted robbery near S. Beretania and Keeaumoku on Wednesday morning. 

Witnesses reported seeing the teen forcefully try to take the property of a 60-year-old woman.

Witnesses also said the woman was dragged for about 10 yards behind a getaway vehicle.

Once on scene, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) treated the patient who suffered a possible head injury. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The vehicle the teen fled in was stolen, police said.

Police said they soon were able to identify, find, and arrest the teen. The stolen vehicle has not been found.

Investigators did not say if they had identified or arrested the getaway driver.

This incident is still under investigation. This story will be updated once more information is received.