13-year-old boy arrested for driving stolen vehicle in Wahiawa

Assignment Editor/Digital Producer
WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) - A 13-year-old boy was arrested early Saturday morning after he was caught driving a stolen vehicle.
Honolulu Police say the boy was arrested at 3:31 a.m. in the Schofield area and later released pending investigation.
No further details were provided.
