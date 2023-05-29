 Skip to main content
1-year-old among 9 shot after altercation near beach in Hollywood, Florida, authorities say

Police responded to a shooting near Hollywood Beach in Hollywood, Florida, on May 29.

 Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/AP

Florida beachgoers run for their lives as gunfire rang out on a boardwalk during Memorial Day weekend.

(CNN) — Six of the nine people shot and injured in a shooting near Florida’s Hollywood Beach Broadwalk on Monday remain at area hospitals in stable condition, while three others have been treated and discharged, police said Tuesday.

A 1-year-old is among the victims of the shooting, which police believe began as an altercation between two groups in a busy area of the beach Monday.

CNN’s Amanda Jackson, Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.

