1 victim in Ewa Beach game room shooting dies, suspect arrested

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots with rough seas 7 to 10 feet,
except north winds and lower seas in Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Most central through eastern waters and channels.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
EWA BEACH (KITV4) -- The shooting at an illegal game room in Ewa Beach on Tuesday has been reclassified as a second-degree murder case, following the death of one of the victims. A 23-year-old man was arrested, Friday, in connection to the shooting.
The deceased is a 33-year-old man, Honolulu Police said. Two other people, a 25-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman, also suffered serious injuries in the shooting.
So far, none of the people involved have been identified.
The shooting happened at a home in a neighborhood on Hanakahi Street around 1:45 a.m., on April 5.
Police are still investigating. So far, there has been no word about what led up to the shooting. Investigators have not said if they are looking for any other suspects.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.