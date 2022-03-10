1 suspect in Hawaii Loa Ridge homicide investigation released from custody, LA County Sheriff say

LOS ANGELES (KITV4) -- The LA County Sheriff’s Office has released one of the men connected to the Hawaii Loa Homicide investigation due to “insufficient ground to file a complaint.”
Scott Hannon was released at 2:41 p.m. PST less than 24 hours after his arrest in Inglewood. No other details have been released.
Juan Baron remains behind bars.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
Original:
LOS ANGELES (KITV4) -- Los Angeles Police detectives released new information on the arrests of two men connected to a grisly homicide in Hawaii.
LAPD and US Marshals arrested 23-year-old Juan Baron and 34-year-old Scott Hannon on Wednesday.
The two men were wanted in connection with a missing person/homicide case out of Hawaii Loa Ridge, after the victim – only identified as a 73-year-old man -- was found decomposing in a bathtub and encased in a mixture of cement and coffee.
Honolulu Police officers made the gruesome discovery at the home on Tuesday. Now, LAPD investigators say Baron and Hannon had been living in the home for an unknown amount of time after allegedly committing the murder.
Investigators say Baron and Hannon lived in the home and spent the victim’s money up until neighbors started to complain about a decaying smell coming from the area. Detectives believe the men tried to use the concrete and coffee to cover up the smell.
According to HPD, Baron was allegedly involved in a romantic relationship with the victim.
Baron was arrested around 5:18 p.m. PST in Anaheim where investigators say he was attempting to board a Greyhound bus bound for Mexico.
Hannon was arrested about two hours later in Inglewood, Calif.
According to LAPD, both men were taken to the LAPD Detention Center and authorities say extradition hearings are pending for them to be returned to Hawaii to face murder charges.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.