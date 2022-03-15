1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at home in Waianae

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Waianae that left one person dead and injured at least three others, Tuesday morning.
First responders were called out to a home, in the 86-900 block of Pokaikuahiwi Place, just after 8:30 a.m. on a report of multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds. Five Honolulu EMS units responded to the home.
A man in his 30s was reported to be dead at the scene. Three other men at the home were also suffering from gunshot wounds, according to EMS.
Two of the men, one 47 years old and the other 53 years old, were both rushed to the hospital in serious condition.
A third man, only identified as being 49 years old, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Paramedics treated all of the men for gunshot wounds to the upper body, according to EMS.
The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) says it is actively investigating this incident and is asking residents to avoid the area. There have been no reports of arrests or description of a possible suspect or suspects.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
