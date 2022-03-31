Crime wave on Oahu: Police statistics show property crime is up

A filmmaking nonprofit group, a Christian store, and two restaurants. What do they have in common? They've all had their glass doors and windows smashed in by criminals in the last week. Those are the latest victims in what appears to be a property crime wave on Oahu.
Here's a sample of property crimes that have recently taken place from Kaneohe to Kaimuki. At the Hawaii Filmmakers Collective (HFC) at 5:15am on Wednesday morning, security cameras caught the suspect throwing a rock at one window, cracking it, then throwing it again, breaking the other window, "shattering the glass and causing thousands of dollars in damage to our little nonprofit run by volunteers," describes Executive Director Jana Park Moore.
The vandal stole nothing, and walked off. Inside, there's glass all over the sofa. Glass shards were close to the window, "where I sit with my children and members sit all the time. If someone would have been sitting there they could have been killed or injured," she emphasizes.
Park Moore says the damage to her office space will cost an estimated $3,500 dollars to fix, money HFC doesn't have.
HFC was one of two targets that morning. "Two hours later what appears to be a different individual picked up a large stone in front of our neighbor's business and threw it in front of their window as well," she continues. It's a Christian business called 808 Maintenance and Flooring.
On the other side of the island last week, burglars hit two restaurants at Windward City Shopping Center in Kaneohe. Same M.O.: Criminals used a rock to smash the glass. Don Goyo's owner is too scared to talk on camera but says this will hit him in the pocketbook when he's already struggling.
These stores are part of a disturbing crime trend. The Honolulu Police Department crime map of Oahu property crimes, shared weekly, shows all property crimes were up from the same period five months ago, which is the furthest back we could search.
From March 24 to 30, there were 362 thefts, 295 vandalisms, and 52 burglaries. Compare that to October 24 to 30, 2021, when there were 295 thefts, 127 vandalisms, and 50 burglaries.
A glass repair shop, All World Glass, says anecdotally, it's been hired to replace a lot more broken windows and doors over the pandemic, at mostly restaurants and jewelry stores.
There'll be a ripple effect of more than just higher prices passed on to consumers. "This month we were talking about going back to in-person events for some of our monthly member meetings. Because of this incident we're going to have to postpone that. There's glass all over, a long cleanup process," explains Park Moore. "We're a volunteer-run nonprofit. We run on donations and membership fees. We don't have extra money. This is going to hit us extra hard. We started a Go Fund Me in the hopes the community will step up and help us." That link is at https://gofund.me/5f6314aa.
Park Moore and the Don Goyo's owner appeal to the community to keep an eye out for each other - and push back against the criminals.