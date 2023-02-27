Crews still trying to remove luxury yacht from Maui's Honolua Bay after week-long struggle

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Isle residents and elected officials have repeatedly expressed frustration over the 120-ton Nakoa's impacts on the marine life there, especially after it began leaking fuel into the water last Tuesday.
"This is certainly not the first vessel that ship wrecked in our nearshore waters, but it's the biggest disaster because of the size and volume of the vessel and the place where it wrecked," area councilmember Tamara Paltin said.
Under the Coast Guard's direction, Sea Engineering Inc. completely defueled the boat by Saturday afternoon, which was required before a crew could try to pull it out.
The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) reported a salvage crew under Visionary Marine LLC tried to pull out the yacht a dozen times Sunday during high tide, moving it about 10 to 20 feet.
However, the rigging lines on the Nakoa broke on the final tug, forcing the crew to re-rig the boat Monday.
According to the DLNR, the crew was waiting for higher tides Monday evening to yank out the yacht, with the help of a tractor tug from Honolulu.
Paltin is hopeful the DLNR's new director and deputy can prompt better management of ocean resources and enforcement.
"They have been doing everything within their power for this specific incident," Paltin commended.
The Maui County Council could introduce legislation on the state level in its package for next year's session, Paltin noted, to improve boating laws to address illegal moorings and vessels the state does not have the capacity to handle in emergencies such as this beached boat.
"I wouldn't want to move forward without getting community feedback along the way," Paltin said. "There's a possibility of having a meeting with DLNR leadership once the boat is removed, but at this point we're taking it one step at a time."
State Sen. Angus McKelvey, who covers the area, is drafting legislation urging the Attorney General's office to impose the highest fines and penalties possible on the boat owner.
Since the owner refused to pay to retrieve his boat, DLNR took over and will bill him for its removal.