Crews still trying to remove luxury yacht from Maui's Honolua Bay after week-long struggle

yacht stuck in Honolua

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Monday marked a week since a luxury yacht ran aground in Maui's Honolua Bay -- and crews are still trying to remove it. 

Not only is Honolua Bay a renowned surf spot, it is also a marine life conservation district activists have fought for years to protect from development.

An error occurred