...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds to 25 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo
Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Crews begin door to door flushing process for homes impacted by water crisis
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Navy crews began making the rounds of flushing contaminated water from individual homes in the Pearl City Peninsula neighborhood.
The is the next phase in the cleanup process, after the GAC filtration tanks were used to clear out contaminants from the main distribution lines.
More than 60 teams of 2 went door to door, clearing out faucets, showers, and other water sources, before using hoses to drain out hot water heater tanks.
While some are stationed on Oahu, many, like Jamie Moore, were brought in from the mainland. Moore is a Navy carpenter and was called in from San Diego. From there, he had several days of training before being allowed to go on the door to door crews.
"This is really important , I'm super glad to be out here, to help out our brothers and sisters, and just doing things in the U.S., it's one thing when we're doing things overseas but it's really big to me that we get to help each other out," Moore says.
It's been difficult for Melissa Herrera and her family, who have stayed at home throughout the crisis.
"We have been showering still very quickly, but no drinking no using it to cook, we've been still running our dishwasher," she says.
She's glad crews made it, but says communication has been an issue. All residents were told was to be ready starting at noon, but many had to take off work and crews arrived hours later.
Once flushed out, the water was mostly dumped in the driveways and yards. A navy official says that's because the contaminants were cleared out in the previous process with the GAC system.
The water from the door to door flushing still needs to go through another round of sampling. Only then can the water given the green light to be considered safe to drink again, but no timetable was given.
