Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

COVID 'long-haulers' celebrate Thanksgiving after challenging year

  • Updated
  • 0

A new study found 1 in 3 people who had the virus continue to struggle with lingering symptoms

As many gather together for the holidays again and look to putting the pandemic behind us, for some, day to day life is a struggle with COVID-19 long haul symptoms.

According to new research, as many as 1 in 3 people who previously had the virus will have lingering symptoms - the most common being fatigue, breathing issues, anxiety, and depression.

Shanda Gustafson from Honolulu has dealt with this firsthand.  She believes she had COVID in December 2019, before it was widely known what the virus was.  She says after the initial symptoms, her medical issues didn't go away.

"I was bed ridden for months, up to 14 different medications at one point, I was sleeping 18 to 20 hours a day," she explains.

It wasn't until later that she was identified and treated for long-haul COVID symptoms.  She's being treated at Straub Medical Center says she is doing better, but still has bad days.

She wants to make sure others are aware that many are still facing these challenges.

"This isn't like so many other ailments, its not seen, its not visible, and to have patience with those who are struggling," she says.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

