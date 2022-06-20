COVID-19's negatively impacting almost 2 in 3 Hawaii adults

Brenda Reichel's life took a turn for the worse after contracting COVID-19 in 2020.
Not only did her health decline, but her jewelry and appraisal business came crashing down and and she no longer could pay her mortgage.
"It's affected me in so many ways," she said. "This totally changed my life."
It's even added to her fears and anxieties.
"To go outside the home to go shopping, to go to places, there's too many people for me," Reichel said.
The pandemic is causing major turmoil in all aspects of every day life -- weighing heavy on much of Hawaii's population.
A new report shows almost 2 in 3 adults in the state with adverse effects on mental health, food and job security, housing, poverty and more.
"I've never been in so much financial hardship in my entire life," said Angela Keen, who has battled long-haul symptoms for the past two years. "I can't tell you how many times we were overdrawn at the bank."
In the report by the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization, one fourth of the people surveyed don't have any more savings, while 15% are unable to pay the bills.
And that's in addition to all of those who have lost friends or family to the disease.
"What I'm seeing as the most negative part of this is the unpredictability," said Dr. Lucia "Leo" Pascua. "It's causing a bit of almost psychological unraveling."
More than 1 in 3 adults say they have symptoms of depression, including 4 percent having suicidal thoughts over the last year.
And that could continue long term.
Almost 1 in 3 adults have symptoms of long-haul COVID-19 -- including cough, fatique, mental fog and headaches.
On a brighter note, almost all adults in the islands now have some degree of immunity due to infection or vaccination.
While COVID is impacting everyone, people who contracted the virus experienced even more negative impacts than those who did not.
