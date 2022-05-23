COVID-19 vaccine for keiki expected by the summer

More than two years since the start of the pandemic, keiki under five may be able, for the first time, to get immunized against COVID-19 by the summer.
Still, many parents worry about a new vaccination for vulnerable children.
"In the back of my mind, I'm still concerned and I would still like maybe a little bit more time to maybe see a little bit more children take it before and see how the results are," said Linden Miller, mother of a young daughter ineligible for the vaccine.
Vaccine maker Pfizer announced today that three small doses of its shot are 80% effective at protecting children as young as 6 months old from the disease. Moderna is also seeking approval of a two-dose shot for the last group of kids currently to be vaccinated.
Miller's daughter, Arden, is just three years old. And with COVID infections on the rise, Miller's weighing the benefits versus the risks.
"I'm still a little nervous about it," she added. "But I do want the best for my child and want to, you know, protect her, especially with all the surges and knowing that crowds are back, everybody's traveling back, graduations are happening."
There's an estimated 18 million youngsters in the U.S. still unable to get vaccinated.
Pediatricians expect when the shots become available for the youngest of children, parents will likely vaccinate older keiki first.
And perhaps delay immunizing infants, despite the other vaccinations many newborns already receive.
"This is a little scarier I think as a parent," said Dr. Nadine Tenn Salle, chief of pediatrics at The Queen's Medical Center. "As parents we can always say you know the lower the age group nervous we get about giving something that is fairly new. So this is where parents have to balance the trust in the system ... versus leaving your child completely vulnerable."
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to meet June 15 to discuss whether or not to recommend approval of COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest keiki.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.