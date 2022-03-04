COVID-19 detection dogs screening students and staff at Seabury Hall

Four-legged friends on the Valley Isle are helping keep keiki safe through a first of it's kind pilot project.
It's a partnership between Maui-based nonprofit organization Assistance Dogs of Hawaii and Seabury Hall.
Students and staff who volunteer to participate, are screened for COVID-19 as they arrive at school by four dogs that are trained to sniff out the virus.
The screening process uses skin odor samples on a cotton pad, taken from the neck of participants.
Assistance Dogs says this is a non-invasive, more cost-efficient way to detect COVID-19, with real time results.
"We are planning to share the protocol we created with other agencies that can scale this program worldwide. The dogs are able to generalize and alert to different variants without additional training, so they can be deployed quickly if the need arises in the future," explained ADH Executive Director, Mo Maurer. "This screening method may be especially useful in low-income countries and regions where access to vaccinations and testing is not readily available. This may prove integral in the fight against Covid-19 and be a feasible and rapid method of screening large numbers of people."
In a recent study with the Queens Medical Center all four dogs showed high accuracy rates of detecting COVID-19, even in people who were asymptomatic or pe-symptomatic.
The research team found the dogs were able to differentiate between SARS CoV-2 and common cold or flu viruses.