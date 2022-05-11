 Skip to main content
COVID-19 cases spike ahead of graduation season

Graduation generic

COVID cases are spiking ahead of more than 40 high school graduations starting next week.

That's why officials are urging residents celebrating this huge milestone to mask up, especially in large crowds.

The spike in COVID-19 cases correlates to the end of Hawaii's mask mandate and other restrictions on March 25. The state went from 87 cases a day on March 23 to a new daily average of 722 cases.

And with graduation celebrations coming up soon across the islands, the situation could get worse.

"We are now seeing the repercussions for severe disease and accumulating cases in our hospitals," said  state epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble. "Some people who test positive are still going to get seriously ill and some people are going to die." 

Health officials are warning that COVID hospitalizations and ICU admissions -- are also beginning to increase. And at least one public school -- Molokai Middle -- has moved back to distance learning.

"Because the number of staff were impacted by isolation or quarantine requirements," said Keith Hayashi, interim superintendent of the state Department of Education. "It's a very real reminder that we are still in a pandemic." 

For graduation, each school has the discretion to set a limit on the number of people in attendance and whether to allow the traditional lei giving after the ceremonies.

The head of Department of Education said it has distributed half a million home tests to schools over the past month and is urging people to test before attending events.

"We might be having our next surge now," Kemble said. "We're still in a mindset of surges are possible and we don't know where this will all settle out yet."

Officials are imploring businesses, schools and other organizations to make sure COVID precautions are in place -- before cases again get out of control.

