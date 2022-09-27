 Skip to main content
Court battle to bring pro-surfer Kalani David's remains back to Hawaii

Kalani David

Kalani David was just 24 years old when he drowned a little over a week ago after suffering a seizure while surfing in Costa Rica. And now a family dispute is preventing him from returning to his island home.

Known as a child prodigy in both the surfing and skating worlds, Kalani David's tragic death has dealt a huge blow to the many people whose lives he touched around the globe.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

