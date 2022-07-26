 Skip to main content
Couple in decades old "KGB" photo lived under false identities in Kapolei

  • 0
Federal Government Charges Couple for Conspiracy

The couple, seen in what court documents describe as KGB uniforms, have been living under assumed names since 1987. The names actually belong to 2 Texas infants who died in the 60s.

KAPOLEI (KITV4) --  A Kapolei couple were recently discovered living under false identities since 1987. And decades old photos of the two in Soviet Secret Service KGB uniforms have now been submitted as evidence by the Federal Government, in an effort to hold the two without bail. 

Questions abound as to why the married American-born couple, Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison, decided 35 years ago to assume the identities of two Texas infants, who had died in the 1960s before they turned 1 year old.

