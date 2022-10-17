County council advances bill to ban commercial 'dockless vehicles' on Maui

Taking a 'proactive' step in protecting pedestrians on the island, a Maui County council committee voted Monday to advance Bill 133, which proposes to prohibit dockless vehicle rentals.
Dockless vehicles include electric bicycles and scooters that can be unlocked through an app and parked anywhere.
"They started in Lahaina and they were left all over the place and that is really dangerous to the community," Saman Dias of the Maui Bicycling League said.
Bill 133 would also forbid riders from leaving dockless vehicles along sidewalks, roadways, and public property.
According to the measure, introduced by councilmember Tamara Paltin, dockless vehicles create a tripping hazard, make sidewalks inaccessible to disabled people, and get in the way of parking.
Albert Perez, who testified in support of the proposal, said if there are no restrictions on commercial operators, some may leave the vehicles in places like Haleakala, where the county council is already considering limits on bicycle tours.
"Dockless bikes, you can just go up there with your phone, and you scan the QR code and if you have the app, you can unlock the vehicle, so unscrupulous hike operators could leave them at the top," Perez feared.
County employee Pamela Eaton emphasized the need for Bill 133, as she herself tripped over a dockless vehicle.
"Fell flat on my knee, and I just had the instinct, thank God, because I had my right knee replaced and that could have been really disastrous, fell flat on my face," Eaton recalled.
Under the proposal, violators would face a $200 fine on a first offense, then $500 for every offense after that.