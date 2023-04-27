 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

County Connects Crime Survivors with Resources

  • 0
County connects survivors with resources

Staff at the Hawaii County Prosecutor's Office prepare to welcome the public as part of National Crime Victim's Rights Week.

For the 42nd year, this week is dedicated to survivors of crime and victim's rights. The national these in 2023 is "Survivors Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change." On the Big Island, the prosecutor's office held a forum on Thursday in honor of the week.
Hawaii County Supporting Survivors of crime

The Hawaii County Prosecutor's Office hosted a week of events connecting crime victims with community support.

HILO--  For the 42nd year, the week has been dedicated to survivors of crime and victim's rights. The Hawaii County Prosecutor's Office wrapped its final event for the week Thursday, striving to connect survivors with resources.   

The theme of National Crime Victim's Rights Week in 2023 was "Survivors Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change." On the Big Island, the prosecutor's office held a forum on Thursday in Hilo.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred