County calls for emergency Uncle Billy's demolition

HILO (KITV4) -- The Grand Naniloa Hotel on a clear day boasts impressive views of Hilo Bay.
Melissa Leverett-King, a guest visiting from Boston, is a supporter of activism and low-income housing.
Yet, she told council member Sue Lee Loy, she didn't realize how the hotel was situated when she booked on Expedia.
"I thought that was the crack house... down there," Leverett-King referenced on the other side of the hotel known as 'County Club,' "But we hear that it's right next to a four-star billing hotel. So I was a little surprised about that."
"All of the properties here on Banyan Drive are state properties, which are leased," County Council member Sue Lee Loy explained, "We have two very active hotels right now with the Grand Naniloa and Hilo Hawaiian Hotel. Right in between both of those hotels is Uncle Billy's, which has been closed since 2017 and has attracted a lot of unlawful behavior."
The state has contracted security 24-7 to try to stop people from entering Uncle Billy's, but security guards aren't authorized to enter the building if somebody does. The DLNR conducted sweeps in April and June, but where do the unhoused people go from there?
The Grand Nani Loa is bordered by not just the one deteriorating building, but also a second. 121 Banyan has also attracted squatters in the past. That second building is the complex known as Country Club, and DLNR told KITV4 a new agreement will have a developer renovating the property under a long-term lease.
As for Uncle Billy's, the agency says it supports expediting any demolition and in the meantime, the DLNR is accepting bids this week for fencing the property this summer.
"Where are they going? Everywhere, homeless, they come to chase them out," Phil lamented. Phil is a restaurant employee that lives in Country Club. He has seen first hand how those squatting in Uncle Billy's end up seeking out other blighted buildings.
Phil is a resident of Country Club and has two concerns. Will he be able to afford to live at the new Country Club?
Where will those swept from Uncle Billy's continue to end up?
"So when they get swept, then people show up over there," Phil said of his apartment complex where he rents, "When rainy, they come at night time. They come in to get shelter because it's cold. You know, when rain here, very cold."
"It never really is for just one type or class of people," Melissa Leverett-King remarked, hoping that a solution can be found for Banyan Drive that is not exclusionary.
She hopes that whatever solutions are ahead, they include allowing for lower and middle income housing- and a process that engages with community.
