Country Star Deana Carter joins Jake Shimabukuro for Maui Strong benefit concerts

  • Updated
Country Star Deana Carter Visits with Robert Buan on Good Morning Hawaii Ahead of Maui Strong Benefit Concerts

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A benefit concert for the Maui wildfire victims will combine the skills of a homegrown musical master with a Nashville singing songwriting star on Tuesday in Honolulu.

Grammy-nominated and 5x platinum selling artist Deana Carter will play two shows on August 15th in Waikiki. 

Country Star Deana Carter to Co-Headline Maui Strong Benefit Concerts with Jake Shimabukuro

