Country Star Deana Carter joins Jake Shimabukuro for Maui Strong benefit concerts

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A benefit concert for the Maui wildfire victims will combine the skills of a homegrown musical master with a Nashville singing songwriting star on Tuesday in Honolulu.
Grammy-nominated and 5x platinum selling artist Deana Carter will play two shows on August 15th in Waikiki.
“My heart goes out to everyone there,” said Carter. “We've so looked so forward to being able to return to Hawaii. Now to be able to come in a helpful capacity or whatever we can do to help everyone in Maui and, and Hawaii in general, we're just so excited to be a part of the healing. To see everything that's happening, you see on the news and you see the footage… It's been devastating.”
Carter was born and raised in Nashville TN – which like Hawaii has a dependable reputation for bringing the community together in times of crisis.
“I have such a connection and loyalty and just such a love for Nashville, which has been through a lot historically through tragedy,” noted Carter. “Like with the floods (from 2010, 2021, and 2022) in Nashville, we can truly relate to lost and what it feels like.
She will share the stage with ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro. The Honolulu native will co-headline two shows with Carter on Tuesday night at Blue Note Hawaii.
“He is one of the most talented guys in the world,” Carter commented about the Kaimuki High School product. “I've loved hearing his music and getting familiar with his music and I know he travels all over and he does all kinds of mind blowing, gifted music performances and a lot of his records that are collaborations are incredible.”
Proceeds from the shows will go to the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund. Showtime and ticket information is available here.