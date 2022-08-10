Councilmembers consider bill that reduces the gift limit for govt. employees

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR LEEWARD AREAS THROUGH THURSDAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds, and
low relative humidity will result in critical fire conditions at
times through Thursday. Any fires that develop could display
extreme fire behavior, and be difficult to control.
...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD SECTIONS OF ALL
ISLANDS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Northeast to east 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts.
* HUMIDITY...Around 45 percent in the afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Honolulu City councilmembers are considering a bill that would prohibit city and county employees from receiving gifts worth more than $25 dollars.
The intent is to maintain integrity among Honolulu's elected and appointed officials, and assure the public that elected officials are not subject to influence by special interests.
Bill 26 reduces the gift limit from $200 to $25.
Honolulu Ethics Commission board members say this bill is long overdue – that it is inappropriate for a business to buy gifts for an elected official especially for those that work together.
”It gives a really bad impression to the public that a private company is buying lunch for an entire section they happen to also be working with. This could lead someone to easily think that company is getting better service than the rest of us,” said Laurie Wong-Nowinski, assistant executive director at Honolulu Ethics Commission.
Common Cause Hawaii officials said they support this proposal and that it is necessary in the midst of several open bribery cases.
”Hawaii has such a culture of gift-giving but when you work in government you are not supposed to accept a gift for doing your job. They work as public servants and it is their job to help the people here,” said Sandy Ma, executive director at Common Cause Hawaii.
Sandy Ma said we do not symbolize Aloha through gifts but through fairness and high ethics.
”In the past year, we’ve had a number of cases come up that are about public corruption. I think it will bring the trust back up with the public. It will also allow some clarification for officials to know what is acceptable and not,” said Natalie Iwasa, a community advocate.
Bill 26 passed its second hearing and goes back to committee for further consideration. Officials urge this bill is to ensure that community members are allowed the same quality services – despite what they can or cannot give.