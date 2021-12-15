Council Sends Resolution to POTUS Calling for Red Hill Closure

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with higher gusts, and seas 7 to
10 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo Channel, Kauai Channel, Kauai
Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui
County Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
The city council passed a unanimous resolution calling for the closure of the Red Hill fuel facility.
HONOLULU-- The Honolulu City Council added President Joe Biden to the recipients of a new resolution calling for the closure of the Red Hill fuel storage facility.
The resolution passed without opposition and calls on the U.S. Navy to begin "the immediate defueling, permanent removal, and relocation" of its Red Hill tanks.
The facility stores a daily 187 million gallons of fuel just 100 feet above Honolulu's primary groundwater aquifer.
After touring the facility, Ernest Lau of the Board of Water Supply told KITV that the May 6th leak (responsible for over a thousand gallons spilled), could have been even more catastrophic.
"Because of a pressure surge or what we call a 'water-hammer,' the fuel pipeline carrying JP-5 was very close to becoming a more catastrophic release," said Lau, "The worst case scenario is that the viability of the aquifer in that area is compromised for a long, long time."
Lau maintains that the U.S. Navy has other options as to where to put their fuel storage facility, but the people of Oahu do not. "You can't build another aquifer someplace else on this island," Lau remarked.