Council reinforces push to ban rental campers on Maui

Amid the ongoing legislative movement to cap the number of tourists on Maui, isle lawmakers introduced a new resolution Thursday proposing to outlaw what is referred to as "mobile vacation dwellings," or vehicles that visitors are renting out to stay in.
Resolution 22-181 aims to define the car rentals as illegal, meaning by county code, advertising and operating the units would cost a $20,000 fine.
Another resolution, 22-70, proposes to limit the number of visitor accommodations on Maui -- and ban the mobile dwellings.
However, Maui County Councilmember Tamara Paltin, who wrote 22-181, clarified the latest resolution includes the penalty, "so it packs that punch."
Initially, 22-181 intended to roll out a permitting process for the rentals.
"It was a very limited number of mobile dwellings that we would have been permitting because we don't want them all over the island," Paltin said, adding the process would have overwhelmed the planning department.
There are concerns, however, over how the county would enforce the mandate.
"Looking at reviews online, people love it," said Thomas Croly, who testified on the measure during a council Planning and Sustainable Land Use Committee meeting Thursday.
"People are saying, 'hey, it's real easy to park on the side of the road, no problem whatsoever, I can park in the beach parks, yeah they lock you in at night but it's okay, they open the gate at 8 o'clock."
Scot Johnson, who rents out mobile dwellings, added, "I don't know how they (the county) would ever regulate this."
Johnson wishes the council would still consider issuing permits and suggests the county contract a third party group to oversee the process.
"People are going to continue to do this. You can outlaw it, but the internet will find a way," Johnson said.
Councilmembers hope the intentions of the resolution will be added to 22-70, which is expected to go before the Maui Planning Commission for further reading at the end of the next month.