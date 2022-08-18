 Skip to main content
Council reinforces push to ban rental campers on Maui

maui rental camper

Amid the ongoing legislative movement to cap the number of tourists on Maui, isle lawmakers introduced a new resolution Thursday proposing to outlaw what is referred to as "mobile vacation dwellings," or vehicles that visitors are renting out to stay in. 

Resolution 22-181 aims to define the car rentals as illegal, meaning by county code, advertising and operating the units would cost a $20,000 fine. 

