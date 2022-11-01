Costumed Revelers Pack Waikiki for Halloween by Jeremy Lee Jeremy Lee Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Nov 1, 2022 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Locals rode in to Waikiki as early as sundown, ready to celebrate Halloween in the flesh for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. WAIKIKI - Revelers took to Kalakaua Avenue for the first time in three years, with pandemic restrictions now a thing of the past. "I'm riding on a T-Rex !," one costumed partier named Katie declared. Locals rode on in to Waikiki as early as sundown, ready to ring in the Halloween celebrations. "It's a great place just in general because you get to see so many types. I can't wait for the creativity,” Jennifer told KITV4. "I saw Aladdin last year and he was on a hover board. It was magical,” Jennifer added, “We're in such a warm place, a lot more people tend to come out than if it is like snowing."Aladdin was back by 11pm as crowds peaked on the beach near the statue of Duke. The warmer weather was welcomed by the Rennie family from Vancouver, Canada. They get to spend their first Halloween in Hawaii. “It’s our first time dressing up as a family!” they declared.A local named John was back out in front of the ABC store on Kalakaua Avenue handing out candy. He's been doing so for 30 years."We give away about 2,500 pieces. We've waited 3 years now so its about time," John told KITV4. This year John has help from two guests from the mainland. to make sure no one goes home empty handed, whether costume-less or dressed to the nines. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jeremy Lee Reporter Jeremy Lee joined KITV after over a decade & a half in broadcast news from coast to coast on the mainland. Jeremy most recently traveled the country documenting protests & civil unrest. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Jeremy Lee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Business Kauai County SBA loans, for those impacted by drought, available through April 2023 Updated Aug 30, 2022 Video Waialua business overwhelmed by holiday turnout Updated Nov 15, 2021 Business Several food companies pull products linked to Jif peanut butter recall May 25, 2022 Local Body of missing diver recovered in Kaneohe Bay Updated Sep 27, 2022 COVID-19 Hawaii lawmakers introduce legislation urging an end to mask mandates in schools Updated Jul 12, 2022 Local Heart Health Month highlights the impacts of heart disease in Hawaiʻi Updated Feb 21, 2022 Recommended for you