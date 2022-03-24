You’ll still have to wear a mask when using TheBus, TheHandi-Van

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots, and seas up to
10 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters,
Big Island Southeast Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai
Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Face masks will still be required for riders on TheBus and TheHandi-Van, Honolulu transportation officials announced Thursday.
The requirement to continue masking is being made following a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which extended its security directive for mask use on public transportation until at least April 18.
The federal mask mandate extension on public transit supersedes the state’s plan to end the Hawaii Safe Travels program starting March 26, announced by Gov. David Ige in early March.
Hawaii will end its indoor mask mandate on the same day the Safe Travels program expires.
TheBus and TheHandi-Van, however, are required to follow all city, state and federal guidelines and mandates, which include the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) and TSAʻs rules, transportation officials said.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.