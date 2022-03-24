 Skip to main content
You’ll still have to wear a mask when using TheBus, TheHandi-Van

TheBus generic

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Face masks will still be required for riders on TheBus and TheHandi-Van, Honolulu transportation officials announced Thursday.

The requirement to continue masking is being made following a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which extended its security directive for mask use on public transportation until at least April 18.

The federal mask mandate extension on public transit supersedes the state’s plan to end the Hawaii Safe Travels program starting March 26, announced by Gov. David Ige in early March.

Hawaii will end its indoor mask mandate on the same day the Safe Travels program expires.

TheBus and TheHandi-Van, however, are required to follow all city, state and federal guidelines and mandates, which include the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) and TSAʻs rules, transportation officials said.

Tap here to learn more about the TSA extension on masking aboard public transit.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

