XBB.1.5 may be 'most transmissible subvariant of Omicron to date,' scientists warn

Michael Nedelman has made a photo illustration of the Omicron sublineage XBB.1.5.

 Michael Nedelman

Health experts voiced concern Wednesday over the rapid growth of the new Omicron sublineage XBB.1.5, advising the public to stay informed but not alarmed as they work to learn more.

Over the month of December, the percentage of new Covid-19 infections in the United States caused by XBB.1.5 rose from an estimated 4% to 41%.

