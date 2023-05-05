 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt, except north winds 25 to 30 kt in
Maalaea Bay. Seas 6 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

WHO says Covid-19 is no longer a global health emergency

Covid-19 is no longer a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on May 5.

 Getty Images

Covid-19 is no longer a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday.

WHO's International Health Regulations Emergency Committee discussed the pandemic on Thursday at its 15th meeting on Covid-19, and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus concurred that the public health emergency of international concern, or PHEIC, declaration should end.

