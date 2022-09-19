 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

White House says Covid-19 policy unchanged despite Biden's comments that the 'pandemic is over'

  • 0
White House says Covid-19 policy unchanged despite Biden's comments that the 'pandemic is over'

The Biden administration is largely downplaying President Joe Biden's comments declaring the coronavirus pandemic "over." Biden is pictured here in Philadelphia on September 1.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Biden administration is largely downplaying President Joe Biden's comments declaring the coronavirus pandemic "over," suggesting his remarks signal a continuation of the White House's evolving stance toward the pandemic over the past few months.

"The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with Covid. We're still doing a lot of work on it. It's -- but the pandemic is over," Biden said during an interview with CBS "60 Minutes" that aired Sunday. The comments caught some in the administration by surprise, according to two officials.

CNN's Kevin Liptak, Jeremy Diamond, Jamie Gumbrecht, Naomi Thomas, and Brenda Goodman contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred