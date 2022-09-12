 Skip to main content
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT TODAY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES...

.A south swell may briefly push surf heights to advisory levels
along south facing shores later today.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM
HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...6 AM HST today through 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

What to know about getting updated Covid-19 booster, flu shot at the same time

Fall and winter are around the corner, which means not only is it time to get your flu shot, but US health officials are urging everyone who is eligible to get their updated Covid-19 booster, too.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the updated Covid-19 vaccine boosters this month, after the US Food and Drug Administration's authorization. The updated Pfizer/BioNTech booster is authorized for people 12 and older, and Moderna's is authorized for 18 and older.

CNN's Betsy Klein contributed to this report.

