What is Paxlovid, Biden's Covid-19 treatment?

FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment pill Paxlovid is seen in a box, at Misericordia hospital in Grosseto, Italy, February 8.

 Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

As soon as doctors determined on Thursday that President Biden had Covid-19, the White House doctor put him on the antiviral Paxlovid.

Considered a game-changer when it was authorized in December because of its strong performance in lowering the risk of severe Covid-19, Paxlovid -- in combination with vaccines and boosters -- is thought to be one of the best ways to protect people at high risk for severe illness.

