'We need it': Honolulu hosts first large event since beginning of the pandemic

Honolulu marked a milestone on Friday night, hosting comedian Jo Koy's show at the Blaisdell, the city's first major live event since the start of the pandemic.
The Davis Cup men's tennis tournament was the last large event the Blaisdell housed, which was more than a year ago, according to the center's customer services division head.
An hour before Koy's sold out show Friday, a line of attendees snaked outside the Blaisdell arena as they waited to get their vaccination cards checked.
"It feels wonderful after COVID to finally get to be out and about," event-goer Carolyn Maielua said.
Roberta Afong accompanied Maielua to the event, adding, "we need it, I need it," after enduring the effects of the pandemic.
"I feel like we're going forward and everything looks better."
Both felt reassured to have safety protocols in place at an event with droves of people -- and they're not worried about potential COVID spread.
"I think if everybody follows the protocols, then we shouldn't have a problem," Maielua said.
"Especially since everyone should be vaccinated here, I'm not concerned about that (COVID transmission)."
Rick Bartalini, an O'ahu concert promoter who has worked with renowned artists such as Mariah Carey, predicts Hawai'i will not see a pre-pandemic number of events until mid-2022 -- because many planners had to cancel their events due to evolving COVID restrictions, unlike Koy and a few others.
"The rest of us kind of had to bow out. They (Koy) took the risk of keeping the shows on sale without postponing them and canceling them, whereas a lot of us canceled many other shows, so we're really behind the curve," Bartalini explained.
Starting Dec. 1, city officials will lift capacity restrictions for all indoor and outdoor events.
Event-goers will also have the option to show negative COVID-19 test results to attend, instead of being required to provide a vaccination record.