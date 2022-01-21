'We are reaching the tipping point' | Maui County's COVID-19 booster requirement begins Jan. 24

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Seas building to 10 to 14 feet through late Saturday.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui County is set to move forward in its plan to revise the definition of “fully vaccinated” against coronavirus to include the booster shot.
The revision, which was originally supposed to take effect on Jan. 8, was pushed back two weeks to allow residents more time to get the shot. That time has not passed and the new rule will begin on Monday, Jan. 24.
The push for booster shots also comes at a time when COVID-19 case counts continue to shatter daily records and hospital capacity – and staffing – is reaching a critical stage.
“We are reaching the tipping point very quickly. Our medical facilities around the nation, the state, and here in Maui County are full and are being taxed at this very moment,” Mayor Michael Victorino said.
Victorino said the rule will affect everyone in Maui County, but particularly those “high-risk” businesses where patrons are already required to show proof of vaccination to enter, such as restaurants, bars and gyms.
This is the only new rule set to take effect in the county. Victorino said there is no change in the existing rules concerning capacity limits and masking. Young children who are ineligible for the booster shot will not be affected by the rule change.
Maui hospitals are close to declaring internal emergencies due to the Omicron surge, Victorino said citing a discussion he had with the CEO Maui Health System, Michael Rembis.
Maui County is the first county in the state to update the definition of fully vaccinated to include the booster shot.
