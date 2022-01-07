Veteran Kauai Police officer dies from complications related to COVID-19

HANAPEPE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A veteran Kauai Police Department officer died on Wednesday due to complications with COVID-19, officials said.
Sgt. David Banquel was found unresponsive at his home on Jan. 5 around 11 a.m.
Banquel’s cause of death was later determined to be due to acute respiratory failure related to a COVID-19 viral respiratory infection, officials said. He was a 17-year veteran of the Kauai Police force.
Officials did not say if Banquel was vaccinated or if he suffered from any underlying health conditions.
KPD Police Chief Todd Raybuck issued the following statement on Banquel’s passing:
“I am deeply saddened to report the unexpected loss of one of our very best, Sergeant David Banquel. His sudden passing has left us all with a sense of deep loss and grief. My words can never truly express the depth of Dave's kindness, compassion, and love that he had had for his family, friends, and this community.
He was the very embodiment of the definition of a loving husband, caring father, loyal brother, thoughtful friend and humble public servant. Dave always placed others before himself and he will forever be remembered for the laughter, love, and aloha he shared with friends and strangers alike.
We appreciate the kind support received from our community during this difficult time as we grieve the loss of a member of our KPD 'ohana. No further statements will be provided at this time, and I humbly request that Dave's family be given the space and privacy they deserve as they mourn their loss."