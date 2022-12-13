 Skip to main content
Vaccine fatigue is leaving the US vulnerable to flu

  • Updated
  • 0
Flu vaccines are always a tough sell for Americans.

The flu season ramped up early in the United States this year, but vaccination rates are far from keeping pace.

Flu vaccines are always a tough sell for Americans. The US Department of Health and Human Services set a target vaccination rate of 70% in the Healthy People 2030 plan. But less than half of the population has actually gotten their annual flu shot each year for at least the past decade.

