VA encourages veterans to receive COVID-19 booster shot

VA Booster

Live interview with Amy Rohlfs with the VA

Nearly 57% of people in Hawaii eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot received one so far, according to data from the Department of Health on Friday. The VA on Oahu, like many other clinics, report it's a challenge getting people to roll up their sleeves.

Besides veterans, spouses and caregivers are also eligible to receive a shot at VA clinics. Flu shots are also available on site.

"We aren't seeing any particular hesitation, just uninformed. I think this opportunity to let our veterans know the vaccine and booster is available through the VA is a great way to remind them they can get it through the VA," Amy Rohlfs, VA Pacific Islands Health Care System, said.

There's also a new VA clinic in Windward Oahu at Adventist Health Castle. People who are eligible can call 1-800-214-1306 for an appointment.

