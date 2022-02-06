VA encourages veterans to receive COVID-19 booster shot

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Combined seas near 10 feet, with east winds 15 to 20 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Nearly 57% of people in Hawaii eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot received one so far, according to data from the Department of Health on Friday. The VA on Oahu, like many other clinics, report it's a challenge getting people to roll up their sleeves.
Besides veterans, spouses and caregivers are also eligible to receive a shot at VA clinics. Flu shots are also available on site.
"We aren't seeing any particular hesitation, just uninformed. I think this opportunity to let our veterans know the vaccine and booster is available through the VA is a great way to remind them they can get it through the VA," Amy Rohlfs, VA Pacific Islands Health Care System, said.
There's also a new VA clinic in Windward Oahu at Adventist Health Castle. People who are eligible can call 1-800-214-1306 for an appointment.
