Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 445 PM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 132 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over central and
windward Oahu. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches
per hour. Additional heavy rainfall is possible this
afternoon.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Ahuimanu, Kahaluu, Waiahole, Waikane, Aiea, Halawa,
Moanalua, Kaneohe, Pearl City, Salt Lake, Kalihi, Kaaawa,
Maunawili, Kaneohe Marine Base, Manoa, Waikele, Mililani,
Kailua and Waipahu.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 445 PM HST if flooding;
persists.

US without 'adequate' Covid-19 tests this winter due to congressional inaction, White House says

White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha announced on October 11 that the US does not have an "adequate" number of Covid-19 tests due to a lack of congressional funding.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The US does not have an "adequate" number of Covid-19 tests with winter approaching, due to a lack of congressional funding, the White House's coronavirus response coordinator said Tuesday.

"No doubt about it that our response has been hampered by that lack of funding," Dr. Ashish Jha said at a White House briefing.

